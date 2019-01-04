Stephen Curry Busts Out Awesome NASA-Inspired ‘Moon Landing’ Shoes

Stephen Curry lit the internet ablaze when he ‘joked’ that the moon landing wasn’t real.

NASA, however, missed the punchline, inviting Curry to tour the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas to prove to him that astronauts have landed on the moon. Curry went one step further by deciding to interview an astronaut on Instagram Live.

But it appears that Curry’s visit did more than just inspire him intellectually, as the 30-year-old displayed his newfound appreciation for the cosmos Thursday night when the Golden State Warriors took on the Houston Rockets.

The star guard busted out a new, NASA-themed colorway of his Curry 6 shoe called ‘Moon Landing’, and they’re pretty out of this world.

We also got a look at Curry’s attempt at a moonwalk during shootaround.

Steph trying to moon walk in his Moon Landing Curry 6s 😂 pic.twitter.com/iFEFmoLvcw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 4, 2019

Curry plans to sign the shoes and auction them off on eBay, ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported, with proceeds going to local STEM education programs in the Bay Area to provide kids with more knowledge about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Joking or not, it seems that more good than bad is coming from Curry’s comments about putting mankind on the moon.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images