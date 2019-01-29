Stephen A. Smith Rips Nickell Robey-Coleman For Tom Brady Comments

Stephen A. Smith is not impressed with Nickell Robey-Coleman — not one bit.

As you might’ve heard, Robey-Coleman recently ripped Tom Brady, saying age has “taken its toll” on the 41-year-old quarterback. Robey-Coleman attempted to walk back those comments Monday during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night, but the damage had been done. If the Los Angeles Rams cornerback wanted to give Brady bulletin-board material before the Big Game, he certainly succeeded.

Robey-Coleman’s comments looked especially stupid considering how lucky he he was to not get flagged for pass interference at the end of the NFC Championship Game against the Saints. And that lack of awareness and gratitude had Stephen A. Smith ticked off Tuesday morning.

Here’s what the “First Take” co-host had to say:

Make of that what you will.

Brady will look to make Robey-Coleman eat monumental crow Sunday night in Atlanta. Brady and the Patriots are looking for their sixth Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images