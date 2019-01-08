Stephon Gilmore Has Impressed Patriots Legend Ty Law With Stellar Play

Stephon Gilmore has been phenomenal in his second season with the Patriots, earning both All-Pro and Pro-Bowl honors while shutting down almost every opposing wide receiver New England has lined him up against.

The veteran cornerback has earned praised from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick this season, and he also has impressed former Patriots cornerback Ty Law.

Law, a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, spoke to ESPN’s Mike Reiss about New England’s No. 1 corner and gushed about the way Gilmore goes about his business.

“I love the way he approaches things,” Law told Reiss. “The stats don’t always tell the tale, as far as what he’s being asked to do, man or zone. If Bill says, ‘We’re going to match you up,’ he’s willing to do that and he’ll challenge guys. If it’s something else, he just goes out and plays the game and you don’t hear too much from him. He has a quiet demeanor.”

Gilmore wears the No. 24, same as Law and Darrelle Revis before him, and the Patriots legend believes he has done the number proud.

“I applaud him for coming in and accepting the challenge of being the No. 1 guy and putting that 24 on — it’s a hard act to follow,” Law said. “One of the other things I’ve heard about him is how much he watches film and asks questions, which is a testament to him. He’s never too big to ask.”

There is one difference between the two cornerbacks, though. Law talked a bit more.

“I was one of those types of guys who would get pissed off if they didn’t put me on the best guy. I’d be like, ‘That’s B.S.!’ Stephon isn’t that way,” Law said. “But there’s no doubt in my mind, he’s a top cover guy, whether it’s Antonio Brown or Julio Jones or someone like that.”

On the season, Gilmore notched two interceptions and 20 pass breakups while locking down the likes of Stefon Diggs, Antonio Brown, Allen Robinson, Davante Adams and Sammy Watkins. Now, Gilmore and the Patriots have their attention focused on the Los Angeles Chargers, who will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images