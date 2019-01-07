Stephon Gilmore Honored By All-Pro Selection But Focused On Chargers

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore addressed the media Monday for the first time since receiving his first NFL All-Pro selection.

Gilmore acknowledged the honor but preferred to keep the focus on his team’s upcoming divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

“It’s a big accomplishment, obviously,” Gilmore said, “but I’m looking forward to this week against the Chargers. That’s what matters. I don’t like looking back; I like looking forward, so I’m looking forward to this week.”

Gilmore, who said he learned of his selection on social media, admitted making an All-Pro team had been a goal of his. He was a Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 but had never earned a spot on the league’s more exclusive postseason list.

“For sure,” Gilmore said. “You work hard. It’s a great honor (to be recognized by) other people, players. It’s a great honor, but I’m looking forward to this week.”

After ranking second in the NFL behind fellow first-team All-Pro Kyle Fuller with 20 pass breakups during the regular season, Gilmore will face a difficult test in New England’s playoff opener. The 28-year-old likely will be matched up against Chargers Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen, who caught 97 passes for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns this season.

“He’s very crafty,” Gilmore said of Allen. “Quick at the top of the route. He’s a good receiver, been making plays in this league a long time.”

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Allen is considered one of the league’s best possession receivers, and he’s just one cog in a talented L.A. offense that also features two big-bodied wideouts in Tyrell Williams (6-foot-4) and Mike Williams (6-foot-3), two dual-threat running backs in Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler and two dangerous tight ends in veteran Antonio Gates and the newly healthy Hunter Henry.

Leading the show is quarterback Philip Rivers, who just turned in his best regular season in years at age 37.

“They’ve got great receivers — three good receivers,” said Gilmore, who was sidelined with a concussion when the Patriots defeated the Chargers 21-13 last season. “They’ve got a great running game. They’ve got a great quarterback. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

Gilmore was the Patriots’ lone first-team All-Pro selection this season, with Cordarrelle Patterson cracking the second team as a kick returner.

