Steve Kerr Cracks Joke About How Late Start Time Will Impact TD Garden Crowd

BOSTON — It doesn’t take much to electrify the crowd at a tilt between the Warriors and Boston Celtics, but in the eyes of Golden State’s head coach, TD Garden may be a little extra raucous Saturday night — and for good reason.

With the tilt being aired on ABC, the start time for the game is scheduled for 8:30, though it’ll be a little later one the game actually tips off. And given it’s a Saturday night contest, most folks aren’t getting off work then heading to Causeway Street, so they’ve had all day to get, um, revved up.

So when Warriors boss Steve Kerr was asked about the effort and attention to detail need to win in Boston, he first gave a straightforward answer.

“You just have to play well,” Kerr said. “You can’t come in here and play poorly and expect to win because of the quality of the opponent and the venue, it’s a tough place to play.”

Then after a brief pause, Kerr cracked a little joke.

“8:30 start, which means an extra hour of beer time for the local Bostonians. Probably going to be a little loud in there tonight.”

Well, he’s not wrong.

