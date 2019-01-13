Boston Red Sox

Steve Pearce Ribs Los Angeles With Clever Tweet Ahead Of Patriots-Chargers

by on Sun, Jan 13, 2019 at 1:10PM

FOXBORO — After a two-month break, postseason action is back in New England.

The Patriots will kick off their playoff run Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium for a divisional-round matchup. Tom Brady and Co. surely will have their hands full with the Bolts, but as 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce reminded everyone before kickoff, a local team fared quite well the last time it met a club from L.A. in the postseason.

Nailed it.

Pearce, of course, is referring the Boston Red Sox taking down the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. And if the Patriots experience similar success against the Chargers, they’ll advance to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game.

Click here to follow our Patriots-Chargers live blog >>

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties