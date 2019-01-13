Steve Pearce Ribs Los Angeles With Clever Tweet Ahead Of Patriots-Chargers

FOXBORO — After a two-month break, postseason action is back in New England.

The Patriots will kick off their playoff run Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium for a divisional-round matchup. Tom Brady and Co. surely will have their hands full with the Bolts, but as 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce reminded everyone before kickoff, a local team fared quite well the last time it met a club from L.A. in the postseason.

We all know what happened the last time a team from New England played a team from California in the playoffs 😈 — Steve Pearce (@Late25Lightning) January 13, 2019

Nailed it.

Pearce, of course, is referring the Boston Red Sox taking down the Dodgers in the Fall Classic. And if the Patriots experience similar success against the Chargers, they’ll advance to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports