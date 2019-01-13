Stretch Pass, Net-Front Screen Paved Way For Bruins First-Period Goal

David Krejci put the Boston Bruins on the board in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But Krejci’s ninth goal of the season started with a stretch pass out of the Boston defensive zone from Zdeno Chara. After Sean Kuraly corralled the puck by the half boards and found Krejci in the slot, Chris Wagner went to the front of the net. Wagner’s moving screen was just enough to give Krejci the opening he needed, sending a blast past Michael Hutchinson in the Toronto goal.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images