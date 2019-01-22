Super Bowl LIII: Alexa Predicts This Team To Win Patriots Vs. Rams Game

Does Alexa know something we don’t about Super Bowl LIII?

Amazon’s cloud-based voice service predicts the New England Patriots will defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. The teams won’t face off until Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., but Alexa already backs the Patriots. Ask her, and she’ll explain why.

“You can never count out the New England Patriots,” Alexa says, per to CBS Boston. “My prediction: The Patriots will be taking home the Vince Lombardi trophy and Tom Brady will need to use his other hand for that sixth Super Bowl ring.”

Alexa’s prediction dovetails with that of bookmakers, who have pegged the Patriots as early 3-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Patriots, of course, must prove the digital and real-life prognosticators correct come game time. But Alexa and Co.’s optimism undoubtedly will calm the nerves of more than one Patriots fan in the build-up to the big game.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images