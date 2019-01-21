Super Bowl LIII Concession Prices To Stay Low For Patriots Vs. Rams Showdown

Those lucky enough to score Super Bowl LIII tickets will be in for a treat.

Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay confirmed to ESPN on Monday the “Fan First Menu Pricing” scheme at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will remain in place for the NFL’s showcase game. Fans of Super Bowl contenders New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, as well as neutrals in attendance, will enjoy the ridiculously cheap concession prices for which the venue has gained national notoriety. These include $5 cheeseburgers, $5 beers, $3 nachos with cheese, and $2 refillable sodas and $2 hot dogs among other choices.

“We said this in our negotiations with the SEC, the college football championship, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four … what we basically said is every customer that comes through that door is our customer,” McKay told ESPN’s Vaughn McClure. “So we want to treat all those customers the same and give them the same experience in food and beverage.”

Concessions prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are lower than any other major professional sports venue in the United States, but customers spent 16 percent more on food-and-drink in venue’s first year than they did in last year the team played at the Georgia Dome.

“So that just shows you the amount of volume that took place,” McKay said.

The Falcons and NFL expect concession sales to be heavier than normal, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening to fans earlier than it would for another NFL game. The cheap food and drink will delight most fans. All they must do is find a way inside.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images