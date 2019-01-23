Super Bowl LIII: ‘Madden’ Simulation Predicts Patriots Vs. Rams Winner, Score

The good people at EA Sports are here to help those who can’t wait for Super Bowl LIII.

CBS conducted its official simulation of Super Bowl LIII on Tuesday night via “Madden NFL ’19,” and the outcome will thrill most local fans. The simulation predicts the New England Patriots will beat the Los Angeles Rams 38-31 to claim their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy. Check out how the simulation unfolded.

The Patriots and Rams combined for 69 points in our Super Bowl Madden Simulation. pic.twitter.com/HJG3ogNFuI — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) January 22, 2019

CBS’ “Madden” simulations have been were on the mark in the previous two Super Bowls, as they accurately predicted the Patriots’ epic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI and New England’s upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

If real-world events follow those of the digital realm when the Patriots play the Rams Feb. 3 in Atlanta, Ga., that should thrill fans who want to see New England back on top.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images