Super Bowl LIII: Rams’ D-Line Holds Key To Beating Tom Brady, Patriots

Sean McVay is the NFL’s darling wunderkind.

During his first two years leading the Los Angeles Rams, McVay has impressed with his innovative offensive schemes, robotic memory and ability to identify and attack the weaknesses of the Rams’ opponents.

The Rams’ next opponent, the New England Patriots, have their flaws, but the NFL’s “It” man knows Tom Brady isn’t one of them.

Yeah, it’s a great challenge,” McVay said of facing Brady, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, there’s a reason why he’s arguably one of the greatest of all time, because he does an excellent job of identifying whatever defensive structure you’re in, whether you want to pressure, whether you want to try to put pressure with a four-man rush and play loaded zone or some man principles behind it. He’s got such an ownership on being able to get the ball out of his hand in a timely manner and then he’s got guys that can separate.

“So it’s got to be a good mixture. We’ve got to identify the things that we want to be able to stop. Any time that you can try to move the quarterback off of his spot, whether that’s interior or edge pressure, just being able to force them to move where they’re not able to just set their feet and work in rhythm — certainly easier said than done, but that’s going to be a key to try to get him off of his rhythm, which not many people have success doing.”

The way to get Brady off his game and disrupt the Patriots’ passing attack always has been to pressure and hit the 41-year-old quarterback and throw his timing off.

That’s easier said than done, however. Through two playoff games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Brady has dropped back to pass 90 times and has been sacked zero times and hit only once.

In theory, LA should have the defensive linemen to be able to pressure Brady. Aaron Donald is the best defensive player in football and has been a wrecking ball season long. The Rams’ defensive line has improved in the playoffs, as Ndamukong Suh and Dante Fowler Jr. have ratcheted up their games as the lights have gotten brighter. Suh and Donald collectively stymied Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys’ rushing attack in the NFC Divisional Round, holding the Pro Bowl running back to 47 yards on 20 carries.

Suh continued to wreak havoc the following week, tallying 1.5 sacks against the New Orleans Saints and Fowler’s pressure forced Drew Brees’ overtime interception in the NFC Championship Game.

Donald, Suh and Fowler will have their work cut out for them in Super Bowl LIII, though.

The Patriots’ athletic offensive line has been handling teams over the past month, giving Brady time and a clean pocket to throw from, while also bulldozing opponents in the running game.

During the regular season, the Rams tallied 41 sacks and 94 quarterback hits, but ranked 23rd in rushing defense, giving up 122.3 yards per game. That number has dropped dramatically in two postseason games, though, as the Rams are allowing just 49 yards per game on the ground during the playoffs.

LA’s ability to fluster Brady and get him off his spot will rely on their ability to slow down Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and the Patriots’ running game and make New England one dimensional. If The Patriots are unable to run the ball effectively, it will allow the Rams’ defensive line to pin their ears back and go after Brady.

The Rams’ defensive line is one of the main reasons LA finds itself in Super Bowl LIII, and now it’ll be up to Donald, Suh and Fowler to make life hard on the GOAT and snatch the Lombardi Trophy from the NFL’s greatest dynasty.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images