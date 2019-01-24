Super Bowl LIII Ticket Prices Drop Amid ‘Worst-Case Demand Scenario’

Could it be football fans are falling out of love with the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIII ticket prices on secondary markets have fallen dramatically from where they were last year, according to Jesse Lawrence, founder of ticket-price aggregator TicketIQ. Lawrence cites the New England Patriots’ constant presence in the big game and the Los Angeles Rams’ small fan base (due to their 2016 move from St. Louis, Mo.) as primary reasons why ticket prices have been declining all week.

The Patriots-Rams matchup is “worst-case demand scenario,” Lawrence told WBUR on Wednesday.

New England is in its ninth Super Bowl since 2002 and its fourth in the last five years. Attending Super Bowls is a unique experience for many fans, but the Patriots’ dynasty has turned their supporters into a rare NFL breed.

“For lots of Patriots fans, that once-in-a-lifetime thing has already happened,” Victor Matheson of College of the Holy Cross told WBUR.

Nevertheless, Super Bowl LIII tickets will remain out of reach for many fans. The average asking price on secondary markets stands at $7,078 (compared to $8,000-plus last year), according to TicketIQ.

Thumbnail photo via Garrett Reid/USA TODAY Network