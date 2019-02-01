Super Bowl Odds: Tony Romo, Sean McVay Highlight Exotic Props

Tony Romo has strengthened his credentials as a television analyst during the current NFL postseason. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback impressed both hardcore and casual NFL fans alike with his eerie accuracy while predicting New England’s play calls during the Patriots’ 37-31 win in Kansas City in this season’s AFC Championship Game.

More of the same is expected from Romo on Sunday, with the four-time Pro Bowl passer pegged as a strong +120 wager to correctly predict OVER 7.5 plays on the Super Bowl 2019 prop bets at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Romo has earned accolades for his work on CBS since making the move to television after retiring from the NFL following the 2016 season. His on-air insights have sparked speculation as to whether the San Diego native will return to action as a player or pursue a career in coaching.

While the odds of Romo accepting a job as an offensive coordinator with an NFL team in time for the start of the 2019 NFL season pay out at an attractive +500 on the Super Bowl exotic props, the 38-year-old is heavily favored to remain in the broadcast booth, with -500 odds of Romo returning as a TV analyst next season.

Romo will be joined in the CBS broadcast booth by veteran commentator Jim Nantz. And while any mention of the point spread from the broadcast team during Sunday’s game is pegged at a long +215, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is expected to be a regular game-time topic of conversation.

The youngest coach in NFL history when he was hired by the Rams just days shy of his 31st birthday in January 2017, McVay’s age is expected to be discussed multiple times during the broadcast, with strong -220 odds of the Los Angeles bench boss’ age being mentioned on OVER 1.5 occasions.

Prior to embarking on a career in coaching, McVay played college football at Miami-Ohio, where he appeared in 26 games over three season with the RedHawks, including a pair of dates with a Kent State Golden Flashes team featuring current Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

McVay’s college football experience is expected to receive plenty of attention during the Super Bowl TV broadcast, with the odds of CBS showing OVER 1.5 pictures of McVay during his college days pegged at -250 on the Super Bowl props. CBS is also favored to present highlights of a Kent State vs. Miami-Ohio matchup from McVay’s and Edelman’s college days, with a successful wager paying out at -175 at the sportsbooks.

McVay’s Rams are set as underdogs on the Super Bowl odds 2019 heading into the game.

