TD Garden’s ’10 Year Challenge’ Submission Highlights Amazing Makeover

We don’t want to knock your social media game, but we’re pretty sure your “10 Year Challenge” submission can’t hold a candle to TD Garden’s.

The home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics recently completed a multi-year construction project that resulted in an eye-popping makeover to the arena’s entrance. The massive undertaking coincided with the construction of Avalon North Station, a high-rising luxury apartment building located directly next to the arena.

And, well, if you haven’t been to the Garden in 10 years, chances are you won’t recognize it.

Check out this tweet:

Yeah, we’d say the Garden has changed for the better. But, believe it or not, there’s more on the way.

Construction crews only have completed Phase One of what will be called “The Hub on Causeway.” There still are two more phases — and a lot more building — to go.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images