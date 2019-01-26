Terry Rozier, Celtics Ready For Exciting Tilt Vs. Warriors On Saturday

The Boston Celtics have been on the upswing, but they’ll have one of their biggest tests of the season Saturday night, hosting the Golden State Warriors.

Entering the season, C’s-Warriors were among the likely eventual NBA Finals matchups, but a slow start for the Celts cast some doubt on that possibility. They’ve since rebounded, however, and have shown flashes of what they can be in some recent performances.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens will benefit from having the full team at his disposal, as Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) and Al Horford (rest) both were out of action in Wednesday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After Wednesday's game, Celtics backup point guard Terry Rozier explained what Boston needs to do in order to earn a victory over the Warriors.