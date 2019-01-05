Texans’ Deshaun Watson Admits To Being ‘Starstruck’ By Tom Brady

Deshaun Watson isn’t too cool for school.

While his crisp passes and effortless mobility might lead you to believe Watson doesn’t have a pulse, that’s actually far from the truth. In a recent sit-down interview with ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson, the Houston Texans quarterback admitted he’ll get a bit of jitters before games against marquee signal-callers.

“Depending on who we’re playing, it’s just kind of like a little starstruck,” Watson said, as transcribed by ForThe Win. “You know, because these are guys that … I’m playing against Tom Brady or Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck. Guys like that that I’ve been watching since high school, that’s been doing crazy things. (They’ve) been my role models that I’ve been trying to achieve things they’ve been doing for the longest.”

Watson likely has been watching Brady long before his high school days, as the New England Patriots quarterback won his first Super Bowl when the Texans star was just six years old. Brady already has become a thorn in the 23-year-old’s side, as Houston is 0-2 against New England under Watson, including a Week 1 defeat at Gillette Stadium.

But if the Texans take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Watson will have his third shot against Brady and Co. in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

