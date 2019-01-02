Texas Vs. Georgia Live Stream: Watch Sugar Bowl Online

New Year’s Day mostly has yielded some pretty entertaining college bowl games, and the nightcap may provide just the same.
Texas will take on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Superdome to wrap up the day’s activities.
The No. 15 Longhorns to date have a 9-4 record and most recently fell to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship. No. 5 Georgia, which narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, are 11-2 and most recently lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship.
Here’s how to watch Texas vs. Georgia online.
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, at 8:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Thumbnail photo via Bethany Hocker/USA TODAY Sports Images
