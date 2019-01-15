These Stats Show How Impressive Tom Brady’s AFC Title Game Run Has Been

Tom Brady is nothing if not consistent.

After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round, Brady and the New England Patriots advanced to their eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brady now has gone to the conference title game in 13 of his 17 seasons as a starting quarterback, which means he has at least made it to within a step of the Super Bowl in 76.5 percent of his seasons as a starter.

While that sounds really, really good, these stats show how truly amazing Brady’s run is.

Another feather in the GOAT’s cap.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images