This Bayern Munich Star Banned From Champions League Games Vs. Liverpool

Thomas Muller might be powerless to block Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League progress.

UEFA announced Friday it has suspended the Bayern Munich forward for two Champions League games for the red card he received in his team’s last outing in the competition, according to the club website. He’ll miss both legs of the Bayern Munich versus Liverpool Champions League Round of 16 series if his team fails to successfully appeal the decision.

Muller was sent off in the 75th minute of Bayern Munich’s 3-3 draw against Ajax on Dec. 12 when he kicked Nicolas Tagliafico in the head while lunging for the ball.

Thomas Muller will miss both of Bayern’s Champions League games with Liverpool after receiving a two-match ban for his red card against Ajax 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pghZqtLDtc — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 11, 2019

If UEFA accepts Bayern Munich’s appeal of Muller’s ban, he’ll be available to play in the second leg against Liverpool.

The 29-year-old is one of Bayern Munich’s primary attacking threats. He has scored five goals and assisted on six more in 25 games in all competitions this season.

Liverpool will host Bayern Munich on Feb. 19 at Anfield in the first leg. Bayern Munich will welcome Liverpool to Allianz Arena on March 13 for the second leg.

