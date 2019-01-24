This Behind-The-Scenes Look At AFC Title Game Will Give Patriots Fans Chills

With the Patriots now on their way to a third straight Super Bowl, fans around New England still are basking in the team’s thrilling overtime win in the AFC Championship Game.

And if you’re among those looking for even more angles to enjoy the 37-31 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs from this past Sunday, then do we have a video for you.

There have been plenty of great mic’d up moments captured already, from the Patriots’ locker room celebration after the win to Julian Edelman screaming “you’re too old” in Tom Brady’s face.

But Wednesday morning, the Patriots shared a “sights and sounds” video that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at many of the day’s thrilling moments.

Take a look:

"Everything we worked for, boys.

Come out here and give it our all." Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/EFNmoOyOCt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2019

It was a great win for the Patriots, and getting that inside look certainly enhances a few of those already special moments for the fans.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images