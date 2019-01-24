This Chiefs Fan’s Sign For AFC Title Game Couldn’t Have Aged Worse

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are #StillHere.

Many believed the 2018 NFL campaign finally would mark the end of the Patriots’ long run of success. And at various points throughout the regular season, it appeared as though those ideas might actually come to fruition.

That certainly was the hope for one Kansas City Chiefs fan, who brought a sign that read “I’m Here For Tom Brady’s Retirement Party” to Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship Game. Unfortunately for that fan, she was forced to watch the 41-year-old QB advance to his ninth Super Bowl on rival turf.

You can check out the sign at the 0:43 mark in the video below.

"Everything we worked for, boys.

Come out here and give it our all." Sunday's sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/EFNmoOyOCt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2019

Brady will look to win his sixth Lombardi Trophy when the Patriots meet the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. And regardless of the outcome at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you probably shouldn’t bank on Brady’s next game being his last.

