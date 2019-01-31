This Graphic Shows Just How Bad Jayson Tatum Is From One Spot On The Floor

It’s no secret Jayson Tatum is really, really good at basketball. But would you believe us if we told you is that he’s not all that stellar from the long two-point range?

Well, believe it.

Before Wednesday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, the 20-year-old was averaging 16.2 points per game, shooting nearly 45 percent from the field. While Tatum certainly has been consistent this season, there’s one spot on the court where the forward struggles quite a bit.

Take a look:

Coldest Shooters By Zone pic.twitter.com/S0ZFbrh9oM — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) January 30, 2019

Yes, Tatum is the worst shooter in the league for long-range shots.

While it’s certainly not ideal, Celtics fans don’t have anything to worry about so long as Tatum continues to be consistent and make highlight-reel dunks on the regular.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images