This Impressive List Of Tom Brady’s Playoff Records Should End GOAT Debate

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are on to Kansas City and an AFC Championship Game title with the Chiefs, but we would be remiss if we didn’t take a minute to note all of the postseason records the 41-year-old quarterback now holds.

Following the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, Brady now has won 28 of the 38 playoff games he’s started, ranking first in both categories. To put that in context, Peyton Manning started 27 playoff games in his career, which ranks second all time.

Here’s the impressive list of Brady’s playoff records, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

Tom Brady has an NFL record 38 playoff games as a starting QB. Peyton Manning is next, with 27 Tom Brady has an NFL record 28 playoff games as a winning QB. Joe Montana is next, with 16 Tom Brady has an NFL record 15 playoff games with 300 yards.

Peyton Manning is next, with 9. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 13, 2019

Tom Brady has an NFL record 72 playoff touchdown passes. Joe Montana is next with 45. Tom Brady has an NFL record 10,569 postseason passing yards. Peyton Manning is next with 7,339. Tom Brady has an NFL record 954 postseason completions. Peyton Manning is next with 649. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 13, 2019

Why is there still a debate about who the GOAT is?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images