This Impressive List Of Tom Brady’s Playoff Records Should End GOAT Debate

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are on to Kansas City and an AFC Championship Game title with the Chiefs, but we would be remiss if we didn’t take a minute to note all of the postseason records the 41-year-old quarterback now holds.
Following the Patriots’ 41-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, Brady now has won 28 of the 38 playoff games he’s started, ranking first in both categories. To put that in context, Peyton Manning started 27 playoff games in his career, which ranks second all time.
Here’s the impressive list of Brady’s playoff records, via Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.
Why is there still a debate about who the GOAT is?
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
