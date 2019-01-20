This Wild Stat Perfectly Sums Up Drew Brees’ Incredible 2018 Season

Drew Brees holds a lot of impressive NFL records, but the one he broke Sunday may be his best one.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Taysom Hill during the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The TD not only widened the Saints’ lead to 20-10, it also broke an NFL record.

Unreal — Drew Brees ties NFL record by throwing TDs to 13 different guys this year. And then in the NFC Championship Game he throws TDs to two DIFFERENT guys that never caught one in the regular season. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 20, 2019

Brees, 40, really can turn anyone on the field into a weapon, including players who never saw the end zone in the regular season. And with Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas on the roster, it makes the record all the more impressive.

But with a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line, it’s no surprise Brees is finding anyone who’s open.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images