This Sign In New Orleans Sums Up Saints’ Devastating Loss To Rams

There’s losing a playoff football game, and then there’s what happened to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints appeared well on their way to downing the Rams in the NFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but an inexcusable no-call late in the fourth quarter paved the way for Los Angeles to punch its ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

While you probably can imagine how Saints players and fans alike will be feeling in wake of the crushing defeat, the message presented on this sign in New Orleans likely is the current mood across the Big Easy.

THIS JUST IN: On the Pontchartrain Causeway… pic.twitter.com/32LNrYw28b — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) January 20, 2019

Hang in there, Who Dat Nation.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports