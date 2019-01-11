This Tedy Bruschi-Narrated Hype Video Will Fire Up Patriots Fans

While we’re not sure what the weather will bring Sunday at Gillette Stadium, there’s one thing you can bank on: a whole lot of noise.

Patriots fans surely will be all sorts of fired up for New England’s divisional-round matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. And with a trip to an eighth straight AFC Championship Game on the line, the Pats will need their diehard fanbase to bring the raucous to maximize the home-field advantage.

There’s no doubt Patriots nation already is plenty jacked up for this highly anticipated playoff tilt, but it never hurts to add a little extra juice. This new hype video, narrated by former New England linebacker Tedy Bruschi, should do the trick.

The Patriots have employed the “Everything We Got” mantra for their postseason run, and they’ll need all hands on deck against Philip Rivers and Co. The Chargers are red-hot heading into Foxboro, and they’ve yet to lose away from Los Angeles this season.

The Pats and Bolts will kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports