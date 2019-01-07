This Video Of Chris Sale’s Best Sliders Show How Silly He Can Make Hitters Look

Chris Sale is a dominant pitcher, this you know.

But since it’s been a while since we’ve been graced with baseball, now is as good a time as any to remind you just how well he can fool a batter.

Over the past few weeks, the Boston Red Sox have shared different highlight packages from the memorable 2018 season that, of course, ended with them winning the World Series. The latest reel features Boston’s ace fooling one hitter after another with his slider, and it really is a sight to see.

Check this out.

That slider 😍 pic.twitter.com/ctjRKd63bx — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) January 6, 2019

Don’t worry, we agree the last one is the best.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images