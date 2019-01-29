This Video Of Tom Brady’s 18 Career Super Bowl TD Passes Will Get You Hyped

Tom Brady is preparing to play in the ninth Super Bowl in his storied career Sunday when the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

As Brady prepares to try and win his sixth Lombardi Trophy, now feels like a good time to look back on TB12’s memorable career in sports biggest game. The 41-year-old quarterback is 5-3 in his career in the Super Bowl and has thrown 18 touchdown passes in the Super Bowl, which is seven more than the next closest quarterback.

Just in case you needed more juice for the showdown with the Rams, below is a video showing each of Brady’s 18 touchdown passes in the Super Bowl.

We’re sure Brady will add to his highlight reel Sunday at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports images