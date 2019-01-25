This Wild Graphic Illustrates Patriots’ Success In Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Era

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are no strangers to the championship stage.

The quarterback-head coach duo will appear in their ninth Super Bowl together when the New England Patriots square off with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

To put Brady’s and Belichick’s success in perspective, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are tied for the second-most Super Bowl appearances by a franchise with eight. But when you stack Brady and Belichick up against the other three major sports leagues, their accomplishments become all the more remarkable.

Brady & Belichick: on top of the sporting world. pic.twitter.com/VhqP0I1PhV — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 24, 2019

The scary part is, Brady and Belichick might be far from done bolstering their already illustrious résumés. Even if the tandem claims their sixth Lombardi Trophy on Super Sunday, there’s a good chance they’ll be making title runs for the next few seasons.

