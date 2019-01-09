Thunder’s Nerlens Noel Stretchered Off Following Scary Collision, Fall

There was a worrisome scene in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.
Thunder center Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher during OKC’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves following a frightening collision with Andrew Wiggins.
While rising up to contest Wiggins’ dunk, Noel caught an inadvertent elbow to the face, then landed head-first on the floor. The impact appeared to knock the 24-year-old out.
Noel had logged six minutes and scored six points before the third-quarter collision.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports Images
