Todd Gurley Hopes Sony Michel Forgets Past Lessons In Super Bowl LIII

Sony Michel has been an impact player for the New England Patriots this season, and the rookie running back might have his upcoming counterpart to thank.

Michel was a member of the 2014 Georgia Bulldogs’ star-studded backfield. The headliner of that bunch? Todd Gurley, who will reunite with his former teammate when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

According to Gurley, Michel wasn’t anything to write home about when he first arrived to Athens, Ga.

“I remember when he first came in, he couldn’t run and catch,” Gurley told ProFootballTalk. “I had to teach him how to do all that stuff.”

Michel went on to rush for 1,227 yards with 16 touchdowns in his senior season at Georgia before being selected in the first round by the Patriots in the 2018 draft. The 23-year-old only was 69 rushing yards short of 1,000 in just 13 regular-season games, and he’s taken his play to new heights in the playoffs with five combined touchdowns in New England’s last two contests.

So, will Gurley’s mentorship end up coming back to haunt him Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

“Hopefully everything I taught him, he doesn’t do it and he just plays like he used to play before I taught him everything,” Gurley said.

If Michel’s recent performances are any indication, Gurley probably shouldn’t hold his breath.

