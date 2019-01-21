Todd Gurley Savagely Trolls Saints After Rams Advance To Super Bowl LIII

The Los Angeles Rams ought to bring NFL referee Bill Vinovich and his crew out to a nice steak dinner.

The Rams are on to Super Bowl LIII thanks in large part to an astounding no-call late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The gaffe allowed Los Angeles to tie the game in regulation and eventually move past the New Orleans Saints in overtime.

The Saints’ devastating loss prompted critical comments from head coach Sean Payton, as well as a sign in New Orleans that perfectly sums up the defeat. While the franchise and its fans already are down in the dumps enough, Todd Gurley rubbed some salt in the wound with via Instagram.

The star running back put his own spin on the postgame jersey swap, as a photoshopped picture shows Gurley swapping threads with Vinovich.

You can check it out here.

Damn, Todd.

Gurley and the Rams will square off with either the New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs on the first Sunday in February.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports