Tom Brady Downplays Patriots Being Pegged As Underdogs Vs. Chiefs

The New England Patriots travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs with a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line as rare underdogs.

Quarterback Tom Brady certainly has made it known he hears what the haters say about him and his team, and Wednesday he took another shot at those who doubt New England during his press conference Wednesday when he said it just “goes to show” what people think of its chances against the Chiefs.

To hear Brady talk about being the underdog, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.