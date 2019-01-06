Tom Brady Earns Michael Jordan Comparison With Playoff Preparation

Tom Brady arguably is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, leading the New England Patriots to eight Super Bowls and five titles over the course of his illustrious career.

As the 41-year-old signal-caller prepares to try to lead the Patriots to a third straight Super Bowl appearance, he called on personal throwing coach Tom House to help him sharpen his skills during the team’s first-round bye week, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

TB12’s work ethic has become the stuff of legend over the years, and one teammate likens Brady’s tenacious attention to detail to another all-time great.

“Michael Jordan is my favorite athlete of all time, because of how great he always wanted to be. Tom is the football Michael Jordan. He has that mindset,” wide receiver Phillip Dorsett said, via Reiss. “That’s something that I’ve always liked about him — he wants to be great. It’s the work you put in that makes you great.”

Brady had a subpar season by his standards, but he still led the Patriots to a first-round bye for the ninth consecutive season and is honing his fundamentals at the perfect time.

The Patriots will face the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round on Jan. 13 at Gillette Stadium.

