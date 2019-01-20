Tom Brady Enlists Boston Legends For Epic Patriots-Chiefs Hype Video

Tom Brady’s latest hype video might be his best.

Prior to the New England Patriots’ divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Brady shared a video featuring some of Boston’s rising stars. And the Patriots quarterback took a similar approach ahead of his team’s AFC Championship Game clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This time, however, Brady enlisted three of the greatest athletes in Boston history: Zdeno Chara, David Ortiz and Paul Pierce.

Take a look:

Nothing against the Chiefs, but they can’t really match that.

What, is Patrick Mahomes going to make a video starring George Brett, Satchel Paige and Tony Gonzalez? No thanks.

(Those are three pretty great athletes, though.)

Brady and the Patriots enter Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium as rare underdogs. The winner will face either the New Orleans Saints or the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

