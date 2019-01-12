Tom Brady Enlists Boston Stars For Epic Patriots-Chargers Instagram Hype Video

Tom Brady has outdone himself on Instagram.

Ahead of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the New England Patriots quarterback Instagrammed a hype video featuring star Boston athletes Mookie Betts, Jayson Tatum and Charlie McAvoy. Brady and his cohorts recite lines from “A New Refutation of Time,” a famous mid-20th Century essay penned by Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges.

Check this out:

Sorry, Julian Edelman: Your “Bohemian Rhapsody” post doesn’t hold a candle to that.

In his essay, Borges essentially makes the claim that time is a fallacy, a mental construct as irrelevant as idealism. Whether Brady truly gets what Borges was going for is up for debate, but the utilization of the essay nevertheless makes sense, considering the 41-year-old’s ongoing war against father time.

Despite Brady’s best efforts, time may be running out on the 2018 Patriots. While it’s never wise to bet against Brady and Bill Belichick when they’re at Gillette Stadium in the playoffs, they’ll have their hands full Sunday afternoon against Phillip Rivers and Co.

