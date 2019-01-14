Tom Brady, Ex-Patriot Jacoby Brissett Have Great Exchange On Instagram

Tom Brady is on a scorched-Earth campaign, and Jacoby Brissett is glad to see it.

Brady looked like his usual self Sunday afternoon in the New England Patriots’ convincing AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And after the game, the Patriots quarterback took to Instagram both to thank his supporters and to look ahead to a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Check out Brady’s post below:

If you take a quick look at the comments section, you can see it’s preposterously star-studded. Potentially lost in the shuffle is Brissett, the backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts who previously spent a season backing up Brady.

“F— ’em all!!” Brissett wrote.

Brady replied: “You got that right lil bro.”

This is an on-brand reply from from Brady, who called out all his haters moments after beating the Chargers. Brady doubled down on those comments Monday morning during his weekly appearance on WEEI.

Of course, leading the charge for Brady-haters is Max Kellerman, who refuses to back down from his infamously stupid “cliff” take.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images