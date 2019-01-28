Tom Brady Explains Pain Of Losing Super Bowls Ahead Of Tilt Vs. Rams

Tom Brady has been experienced the highs and lows during his 17-year run as starting quarterback for the New England Patriots.

From leading the Patriots to upset win over the heavily favored St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI to losing Super Bowl XLII and an undefeated season to the New York Giants, the 41-year-old quarterback knows the pain/elation of losing /winning sports biggest.

Brady and the Patriots lost last year’s Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-33, and the quarterback discussed the pain of losing Super Bowls on Monday during his weekly radio interview with WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan.”

“All these losses are tough,” Brady said. “Everyone that you have you remember forever. This is a new team, new season and it is a different game. Certainly, because it happened just a year ago you still remember some of those emotions as opposed to 12 years ago when we lost in ’07. Those are still a little bit fresh. We just realize everything we have to put into it. If you get to this game and you don’t perform to your best and you don’t perform well enough to win, you just kick yourself for the rest of your life. I don’t think anyone wants to go through that.

“Hopefully we learned that lesson and hopefully that serves as some motivation. The whole point of this week is to win the game. If you win it, you’ll have something to celebrate the rest of your life. If you don’t, it will be some mental scar tissue that you’ll have to deal with the rest of your life.”

Brady will look to win his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday when the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images