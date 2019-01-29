Tom Brady Gives Heartfelt Answer To Young Fans Question About ‘The Haters’

No one has dealt with the haters more than Tom Brady.

The 41-year-old quarterback has had the media speculating about his retirement and opposing fan bases cheering for his demise for years now.

And all the New England Patriots signal-caller keeps doing is winning, a lot. Brady and the Pats are in Atlanta for their ninth Super Bowl appearance together.

During his media availability Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night, Brady was asked by an aspiring reporter how he remains focused despite the negativity from opposing fan bases and the media.

Brady gave the perfect answer.

TB12 talks haters with an aspiring reporter 👏 📺: #SBOpeningNight Live on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/cEESUDs5Xc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2019

There goes Brady proving, once again, that he is a nearly perfect human being.

And come Sunday, he could be adding to his sixth Super Bowl ring to his already super-human résumé.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports