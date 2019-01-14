Tom Brady Has Simple Answer For ‘Talking Heads’ Doubting Patriots

Tom Brady is heading to his eighth consecutive AFC Championship Game after the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Brady and Co. will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. For many members of the media, they believed the Patriots wouldn’t even get to this point and claimed the dynasty is dead.

The 41-year-old quarterback gave a simple answer when asked how sweet it is that he constantly proves people wrong. To hear from Brady, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.