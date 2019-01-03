Tom Brady Heaps Historical Praise On Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

FOXBORO, Mass. — It sounds like Tom Brady is ready to put Stephon Gilmore in the same conversation as Ty Law and Darrelle Revis.

Brady heaped praise on the New England Patriots cornerback Thursday in his weekly news conference.

“Yeah, he’s had a great year and he’s been just so solid,” Brady said. “It’s tough to complete the ball on him. We feel that way in practice. I’ve played with a lot of good corners and he’s right up there with the best of them. He knocks the ball away, intercepts the ball, makes the quarterback pay. He’s physical, good in the run game, good in zone, good in short, intermediate, deep. I mean, he’s all-around just been a great player for us.”

Gilmore and Brady are the Patriots’ only current Pro Bowl representatives.

Gilmore let up just 42 catches on 90 targets for 466 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season for a 46.7 percent catch rate and 71.8 passer rating allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.

Revis let up 41 catches on 79 targets for 557 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a 51.9 percent catch rate and 72.6 passer rating allowed in 2014, his lone season with the Patriots, per PFF.

Unfortunately, PFF’s coverages stats don’t go back as far as Law’s playing days with the Patriots.

Asante Samuel had an incredible season back in 2006, when he let up 51 catches on 93 targets for 570 yards with one touchdown and 10 interceptions for a 54.8 percent catch rate 37.3 passer rating allowed.

Devin McCourty’s rookie year as a cornerback was impressive, as well, when he allowed 55 catches on 99 targets for 586 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 55.6-percent catch rate and 57 passer rating allowed in 2010.

Aqib Talib allowed 38 catches on 71 targets for 596 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 53.5-percent catch rate and 72.3 passer rating allowed in 2013, his best season with the Patriots.

Malcolm Butler’s best season came in 2016, when he allowed 50 catches on 90 targets for 724 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions for a 55.6-percent catch rate and 78.2 passer rating allowed.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images