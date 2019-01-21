Tom Brady Heaps Immense Praise On Patrick Mahomes After AFC Title Duel

He’s only 24 years old and he’s likely the NFL MVP. He’s made the NFL’s greatest quarterback-coach combination in history sweat twice in one season, and even though he wasn’t able to vanquish Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes impressed the GOAT.

Mahomes threw for 295 yards, three touchdowns and put up 31 second-half points in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 37-31 overtime loss to the Patriots in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brady reportedly went to see the young phenom after the Patriots advanced to their third straight Super Bowl and he gushed about the quarterback 17 years his junior to NBC Sports’ Peter King.

“I just went and saw him,” Brady told King while sitting in the locker room. “I mean, he’s feeling like you think he’d feel when you lose a game like this. It hurts. He’s a hell of a … I mean, what a great young player. So impressed with his poise, his leadership. He is spectacular.”

The 41-year-old quarterback threw for 348 yards in the win and led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter and overtime to stave off Mahomes from taking the torch from him.

Mahomes and the Chiefs appear to be the AFC team most likely primed to take New England’s crown whenever Brady and Bill Belichick are ready to relinquish it. But as Brady showed Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the young gunslinger will have to pry it from his jewelry-clad hands.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images