Tom Brady Isn’t Giving Jared Goff Advice Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

Tom Brady isn’t giving away any of his secrets.

The quarterback and the rest of the New England Patriots met with the media during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, and featured Brady and his opponent, Los Angeles Rams signal-caller Jared Goff, sitting down together to answer questions.

Goff, 24, is appearing in his first Super Bowl, while Brady, 41, is making his ninth appearance in the NFL’s biggest game.

While the two have been preparing since their respective wins over the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, it’s undeniable that Brady likely will be more prepared come Sunday, given his Super Bowl experience.

So, with everything Brady has been through — including three Super Bowl losses — you’d think he’d want to share some advice, right?

Not so fast.

You thought TB12 was going to give @JaredGoff16 advice!? 😂 📺: #SBOpeningNight Live on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/likQXsQgOe — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2019

It was worth a shot.

The Rams and Patriots will take on each other Feb. 3 in Atlanta for what’s sure to be an explosive Super Bowl matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images