Tom Brady Morphs Into Bill Belichick In Students’ Dazzling LEGO Mural

We bet you’ve never seen Tom Brady or Bill Belichick like this before.

Students at Brown Elementary School in Peabody, Mass., made a jaw-dropping LEGO mural, which depicts the face of the New England Patriots quarterback on one side … and a headshot the team’s head coach on the other. A video WBZ’s Liam Martin shared on Twitter shows the image of Brady morphing into that of Belichick in a spellbinding visual trick.

Credit artist Rob Surette for guiding the students’ project to completion.

“I want them to have the strength inside to believe in themselves,” Surette said, per WHDH. “I want them to have the strength in them to live as great of a life as they can. That’s what it really is. The artwork is the vehicle.”

The students’ Brady/Belichick mural debuted just days after the Patriots dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-28, in the AFC Divisional Round before they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

