Tom Brady Plays It Cool When Asked About Nickell Robey-Coleman’s Remarks

Tom Brady has a pretty good track record of shrugging off trash talk leading up to the big game, and spinning it back on his opponents come game time.

But no matter how many big games the quarterback plays in, his opponents don’t learn that sometimes, less is more when it comes to smack talk.

And Super Bowl LIII is proving to be no different.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne that “age has definitely taken a toll” on the 41-year-old Brady.

Brady was asked about those remarks during media availability at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, and the vet unsurprisingly took the high road.

After a long pause, the Pats quarterback said, “Yeah, I don’t have much to add,” via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Robey-Coleman tried to rein in his comments Monday, but the die likely has already been cast.

While he refrained from doing so in the press, we would not be at all surprised if Brady picks on Robey-Coleman quite a bit on the field Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports