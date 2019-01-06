Tom Brady Posts Message To Philip Rivers On Instagram With Playoff Matchup Set

Tom Brady, like the rest of us, is excited for what next Sunday has in store.

With the Chargers beating the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, Los Angeles now will travel to Foxboro, Mass. for the divisional round in what promises to be a tilt between two great quarterbacks.

Philip Rivers has had a heck of a career, but has been unable to even reach a Super Bowl. Brady, as we all know, is right at home on football’s biggest stage.

Once the playoff matchup was set, the Pats quarterback took to Instagram to send a little message to Rivers. Brady shared a photo of the two quarterbacks exchanging pleasantries during a previous matchup, with the caption reading: “See you next Sunday in Foxboro! Let’s have some fun! #LFG”

While Brady sounds pretty excited to welcome Rivers and Co. to Gillette Stadium, we’re sure it’ll be all business for the Patriots once kickoff rolls around.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports