Tom Brady Puts Bill Belichick Friction Talk To Rest After Punching Super Bowl Ticket

A year ago, all the talk surrounding the New England Patriots was centered on the reported power struggle between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

The Brady-Belichick drama carried into the offseason when the quarterback elected not to show up for OTAs, but died down late in the summer and has barely been whispered about since the season kicked off, as the two reportedly have buried the hatchet.

Then came Sunday night, when Brady led the Patriots to a 37-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game to advance to their third straight Super Bowl and ninth overall as a tandem. After the thrilling overtime win, Brady and Belichick met on the field and shared a genuine embrace in which they could be heard saying they loved each other.

Brady was asked about the interaction and his relationship with Belichick during his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan” on Monday morning, and it’s safe to say all the palace intrigue is dead.

“You know we’ve always gotten along great,” Brady said when asked about his embrace with Belichick. “So, you know we’ve been in the same — had the same goals in mind for 19 years and, you know, he’s been just a great, great mentor in my life, a great coach. He’s taught me more than, you know, anyone ever could about the game of football and, you know, I’ve always just loved playing here and playing for the greatest coach of all time and we’ve just had some incredible moments together.”

Brady and Belichick will look to make some more magic happen when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images