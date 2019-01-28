Tom Brady Reveals ‘Stupid’ Thing He Did During First Super Bowl Week

These days, Tom Brady is all business during his annual trip to the Super Bowl.

Once upon a time, however, the New England Patriots quarterback was a bit more care-free during the lead-up to the Big Game.

During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Mut & Callahan”, Brady was asked whether he’d ever done anything “dumb” or irresponsible during Super Bowl week. And, unsurprisingly, his one slip-up occurred 17 years ago before Super Bowl XXXVI, his first Super Bowl.

“I went to this event on the Friday night before the game. It was a Super Bowl party,” Brady said Monday morning. “That was pretty stupid. I got asked to do it, and said, ‘This will be great!’ I did it. I would never do anything like that again. I was definitely out at 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. on Friday night. This Friday night, I’ll probably be asleep by 8:30 p.m.”

Oh, that Tom Brady. He’s a wild one.

Brady and the Patriots will look to win their sixth Super Bowl when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images