Tom Brady Reveals What Weekly Meetings With Bill Belichick Are Like

It logically would be any football fan’s dream to listen in on Tom Brady and Bill Belichick talking shop, and there only are a handful of folks who have had the opportunity, most of them quarterbacks.

Every Tuesday, Belichick holds a quarterbacks meeting to go over the gameplan for the upcoming matchup. At the moment, that means Brady, Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling are the trio that takes part in the session with the head coach.

Given both Brady and Belichick are huge into film, you can understand how scintillating their discussion must be. And in an interview with The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Brady detailed what those film studies together are like.

“I love it. It’s what I love to do,” Brady told Guregian. “It’s all football, it’s all preparation. We go awhile, an hour, two hours. It’s just a lot of talking about the opponent. It’s a lot of great insight. Everyone sees something different.

“It’s a get-ahead day,” Brady later added. “It’s talking about the opponent, their strengths and weaknesses, things we’ve seen,” Brady said. “We’ve both done a lot of film study, so we compare what we’ve seen, and what we think, and how we want to prepare going forward.”

The sessions obviously have worked for some time, and they clearly did last week in what ultimately became a dismantling of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional round. They can only hope that proves to be the case again this week for their AFC title game matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports