Tom Brady Ribs Scott Zolak For Dropping Mic Toss At Send-Off Rally

When it comes to postseason football, it’s critically important for quarterbacks to be 100 percent in sync with their receivers.

Unfortunately for Tom Brady, he was unable to convert on his lone pass attempt Sunday morning.

Brady and the rest of New England’s captains spoke before a large crowd of Patriots fans during the team’s Super Bowl send-off rally at Gillette Stadium. The star quarterback capped off his emphatic speech with a mic toss, but former Pats QB Scott Zolak must have been too overcome with excitement to make the catch.

C’mon, Zo.

The Patriots radio voice didn’t make it out of Foxboro without some constructive criticism from Brady either.

Told me don’t drop the mic next time https://t.co/w8rm2w22uX — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) January 28, 2019

The Patriots’ actual pass-catchers will look to be much sharper than Zolak when New England squares off with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

